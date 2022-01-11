Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $14.55.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
