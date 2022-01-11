EDUCare (EKT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $537,555.67 and $426,161.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00067595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005413 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

