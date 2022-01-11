Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Buys 470 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 4.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. 632,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,985,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

