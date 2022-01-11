ELYSIA Price Down 19.7% This Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $26.52 million and $1.60 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

