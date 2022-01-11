Emera (TSE:EMA) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$61.00.

EMA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.15.

TSE:EMA opened at C$60.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.96. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.69 billion and a PE ratio of 33.72.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

