Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Emerald Health Therapeutics stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.