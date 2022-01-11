Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Emerald Health Therapeutics stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
