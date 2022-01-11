Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$38.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. Empire has a 1-year low of C$34.50 and a 1-year high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.67.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 8,025 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

