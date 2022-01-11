Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$57.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. CSFB downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.26.

Shares of TSE ENB traded up C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$51.82. 1,860,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,080. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.99 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.44 and a 12-month high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

