Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Endava by 16,468.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Endava by 238.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Endava by 21.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after buying an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of DAVA opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97 and a beta of 0.92. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

