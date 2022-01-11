Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Down 4.3%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88. 12,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,504,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENIC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.
Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.