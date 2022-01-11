Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.85.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after buying an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after buying an additional 12,906,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

