Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

ERF stock opened at C$14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.01. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.04%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

