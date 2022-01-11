Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas Sells 117,814 Shares

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enerplus alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50.

ERF stock opened at C$14.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$14.44.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.