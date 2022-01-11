Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.35

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 23814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 2,245,664 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $12,942,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

