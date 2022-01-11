Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

EGHSF stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

