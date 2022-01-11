Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$43.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$42.30 and a 12 month high of C$66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.55%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

