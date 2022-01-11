EnWave (CVE:ENW) Shares Down 2%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW) shares traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.98. 19,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 27,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.65 target price on shares of EnWave and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of C$108.00 million and a P/E ratio of -24.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.96.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that EnWave Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnWave (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

