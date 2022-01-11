EPIK Prime (EPIK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.16 Million

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $64.82 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005990 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

