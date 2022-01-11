Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 15.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 57,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,553,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $764.33 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 160.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $806.75 and its 200-day moving average is $814.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.06.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

