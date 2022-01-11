Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $40,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 83.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 20.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $883.06.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $764.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $806.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $814.99. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

