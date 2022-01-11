Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Increased by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 9.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 83.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $764.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $805.42 and a 200-day moving average of $814.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $883.06.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.