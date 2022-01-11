Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Ero Copper stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.71. 143,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$17.09 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

