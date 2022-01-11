Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

EPRT stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

