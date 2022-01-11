Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,674 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Accolade worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 91.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

