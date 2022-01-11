Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Sterling Construction comprises approximately 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.07% of Sterling Construction worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sterling Construction by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 25.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $763.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $81,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

