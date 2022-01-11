Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $399.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

