Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Stephens increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

