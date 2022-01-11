Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Hits $2.07 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $31.64 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00004920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00084939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.84 or 0.07267309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,078.75 or 1.00037582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.