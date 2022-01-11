EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 4.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 17.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EuroDry during the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EuroDry by 72.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDRY stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. EuroDry has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $34.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

