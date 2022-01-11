Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Shares of EEFT opened at $123.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.00. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after acquiring an additional 778,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after purchasing an additional 411,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,979,000 after purchasing an additional 348,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

