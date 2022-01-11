Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Down 1.9%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 315,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 547,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

MRAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of $194.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $115,617.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 38,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $471,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,808 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

