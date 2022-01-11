Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.60. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

