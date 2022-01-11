Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.72 Million in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 377,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. TMC the metals company Inc has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 748,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerard Barron bought 47,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 811,895 shares of company stock worth $1,642,700 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

