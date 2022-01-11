Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,712 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $149.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

