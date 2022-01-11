Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 927 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF makes up 1.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $138.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58.

