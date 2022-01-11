Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.