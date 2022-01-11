Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €28.78 ($32.70) and last traded at €28.78 ($32.70). 589,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.13 ($33.10).

Several brokerages recently commented on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.93) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.19 ($37.72).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €27.99 and a 200-day moving average of €28.20.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.