ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $249,516.52 and approximately $157.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009348 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001056 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

