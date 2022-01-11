Exelon Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.