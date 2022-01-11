Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $216.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $197.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.43.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $180.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.23. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $287,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 194.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

