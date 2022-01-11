F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,542 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

