Faceter One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,043.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $652,747.29 and $1,043.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00064171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005534 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.