Falcon Project (FNT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $6,115.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.02 or 0.07502940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,438.28 or 0.99224010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00067725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003107 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars.

