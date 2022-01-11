Financial Comparison: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 1 3 3 0 2.29

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 194.57%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $125.14, indicating a potential upside of 85.67%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Kodiak Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 11.64 -$32.13 million ($2.94) -3.66 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($4.33) -15.57

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -213.36% -37.80% -31.34% Kodiak Sciences N/A -27.65% -21.74%

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Kodiak Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

