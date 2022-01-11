Financial Council Asset Management Inc Invests $300,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

AME stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.