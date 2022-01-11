Financial Council Asset Management Inc Invests $957,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $205.65. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,073. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $223.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average of $206.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.