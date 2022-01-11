First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,349 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 48.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Humana by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $385.18 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.84.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

