First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 329 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $521.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.62. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

