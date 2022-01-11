First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

