First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,139 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2,904.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.